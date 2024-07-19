Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma’s sensible batting helped India women beat Pakistan women by 7 wickets in Match 2 of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

India dominated the game from the word go. They first bundled out Pakistan to a meagre total of 108, before hunting it down inside 15 overs.

Mandhana scored 31-ball 45, while Shafali hit 29-ball 40 to bring their side close to the victory.

With less than 25 runs to win, Pakistan picked up three quick wickets to slow India’s march towards the finishing line. However, it could not hold India back as they chased down in 14.1 overs with 7 wickets to spare.

For Pakistan, Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu picked up the other.

The Greenshirts failed to get off to a winning start to the tournament. However, they have a golden opportunity to gain two invaluable points against Nepal women on Sunday, July 21.

Earlier, in the first match of the event, Nepal W defeated UAE to register their first-ever victory in Asia Cup history.