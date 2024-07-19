AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win

BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2024 Updated July 19, 2024 09:14pm

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma’s sensible batting helped India women beat Pakistan women by 7 wickets in Match 2 of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

India dominated the game from the word go. They first bundled out Pakistan to a meagre total of 108, before hunting it down inside 15 overs.

Mandhana scored 31-ball 45, while Shafali hit 29-ball 40 to bring their side close to the victory.

With less than 25 runs to win, Pakistan picked up three quick wickets to slow India’s march towards the finishing line. However, it could not hold India back as they chased down in 14.1 overs with 7 wickets to spare.

Pakistan name squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

For Pakistan, Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu picked up the other.

The Greenshirts failed to get off to a winning start to the tournament. However, they have a golden opportunity to gain two invaluable points against Nepal women on Sunday, July 21.

Earlier, in the first match of the event, Nepal W defeated UAE to register their first-ever victory in Asia Cup history.

Pakistan women Pakistan vs India Pakistan W vs India W Women's Asia Cup Nepal Women Women's T20 Asia Cup

Comments

200 characters

Women’s T20 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to register first win

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with govt

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Read more stories