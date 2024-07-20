Cybersecurity co issues guidelines on phone numbers

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity company on Friday issued guidelines on phone numbers security to protect digital Identity of Pakistani mobile phone subscribers.

This is necessary to avoid unauthorized access to important personal and financial information of mobile phone users in the country, cybersecurity company added.

According to the “Digital 2024 Global Overview Report” conducted by Kepios, there are now 5.65 billion unique mobile phone subscribers worldwide. This significant figure suggests that the majority of the world’s population has at least one phone number, and this trend continues to grow each year.

Given these facts, Kaspersky experts highlight the risks and responsibilities associated with managing phone lines, emphasizing the need for awareness and the protective measures that can be used in scenarios where numbers can be compromised.

When a phone is lost or stolen with the SIM card still inside, it presents a distressing scenario.. Since SIM cards can easily be transferred to another phone, the absence of PIN protection leaves personal accounts linked to that phone number vulnerable to unauthorized access.

In events like these, Kaspersky recommends blocking of the SIM card immediately and obtaining a new SIM with the same phone number, it stated.

Secondly, when the need arises to switch to a new number perhaps due to persistent spam or scam calls or unwanted attention from others it’s crucial to manage the transition thoughtfully. The current number likely serves as a username or key recovery option for various important services, including social networks and banking apps.

Mobile carriers often recycle numbers and assign the old ones to someone else after a period. If the accounts linked to that number haven’t been reassigned, the new owner could potentially access them, putting personal information at risk, report stated.

It’s advisable not to rush the process. Starting by securing a new line while keeping the old one active will be the safest option. Utilizing a password manager can be extremely helpful during this phase: it can help identify which services use the number as a login credential, report maintained.

