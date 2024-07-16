Action ordered against illegal decanters: Ogra takes note of acts of mixing CO2 with LPG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has taken serious note of the issue of mixing carbon dioxide with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by illegal decanters.

In response, Ogra conducted a high-profile meeting chaired by Masroor Khan, Chairman Ogra, along with authority members, enforcement, legal, and LPG teams.

The meeting addressed the potential life risks associated with this dangerous practice and urged provincial Chief Secretaries, the Attorney General, and provincial Advocate Generals to take appropriate action against the illegal decanters.

The Ogra is determined to utilize all legal options under its rules and regulations to eliminate such illegal activities, aiming to safeguard precious lives and the properties of the general public. It is pertinent to mention that CO2 mixing with LPG has been reported in various locations of Sindh province, especially at Panno Aqil near Sukkur. The Assistant Commissioner of Panno Aqil has raided four sites, discovered illegal decanting activities, sealed all the sites immediately, and lodged FIRs against the concerned individuals.

The LPG is highly flammable, and the mixing of CO2 poses fatal risks, including adverse environmental impacts. CO2 has higher pressure than LPG, which can cause serious safety concerns as equipment calibrated for LPG may not function properly.

The Ogra’s enforcement team visited the LPG sites in Panno Aqil and observed that all the sites were being operated illegally and in unsafe conditions. LPG bowsers were being used for storage instead of proper LPG tanks, and substandard equipment was found.

In response to these findings, the Ogra has decided to exhaust all legal options to eliminate this illegal activity. The authority has advised its legal counsel in Panno Aqil to pursue the case and represent Ogra’s point of view for the safety of the general public.

The Ogra has also written letters to the Commissioner of Sukkur and the Custom Collectorate, urging them to ensure safety at the local level by curtailing the illegal sale of LPG in the area.

