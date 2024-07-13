UHS to extend BDS programme with new curriculum

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has accorded in principle approval, to introduce a new modular integrated curriculum for the BDS programme, extending its duration from four years to five years.

The approval was given in the 48th meeting of the UHS Board of Studies in Dentistry, held on Friday, with the Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

It may be noted that the current curriculum, taught in dental colleges, was established in 2005.

The UHS has decided to revise this nearly 20-year-old curriculum, and a framework has already been prepared for this purpose. The Board of Studies has also decided to implement this updated curriculum in all dental colleges across Punjab starting from the academic session 2024-25.

The members of the board were informed that a steering committee was formed in January of this year to develop the framework and timeline for the new modular curriculum. This committee, chaired by Prof Sarah Ghafoor, Head of the UHS Oral Biology Department, included principals of dental colleges and medical education experts. According to the framework developed by the committee, the new curriculum features vertical, horizontal, and spiral integration, with modules on professionalism, ethics, research, and leadership skills. Additionally, it includes clinical, foundational, and rotation modules.

The current clinical quota in the programme will be replaced by a logbook and portfolio. Furthermore, basic life support training has been made an integral part of the curriculum.

UHS vice-chancellor stated that this decision will enhance the international recognition of Pakistan's dental degree. He further mentioned that the new curriculum will be submitted to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for formal approval.

