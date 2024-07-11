ATC extends judicial remand of Qureshi

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended judicial remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi for next 14 days in 8 different May 9 riots cases.

The court directed the police to appear the accused again on July 24. Earlier, the police submitted the challan of the Shadman Police Station torch case in the court.

Earlier, Qureshi appeared before the court via WhatsApp video link and the police demanded his further judicial remand.

The investigation officer (IO) told the court that the accused released videos and messages on social media against security institutes. The IO further told the court that all materials uploaded by the accused on social media have been sent to the forensic lab.

The cases include Shadman police station torch case, hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge, Burning of police vehicles in front of Zaman Park, burning of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk Walton Road and burning of police vehicles in Gulbarg Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024