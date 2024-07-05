AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-05

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Wasim Iqbal | Tahir Amin Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has created a surplus pool of around 7000P Public Works Department (PWD) employees, in the first phase of the transition plan to wind up PWD. This decision was taken after the 6 June directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to wind up PWD for sustained “poor performance and corruption.” However, the Prime Minister emphasized that the interests of the employees must be protected during the dissolution process.

A high level committee was tasked with drafting a transition plan for the dissolution of PWD. The committee was headed by Riaz Pirzada Minister for Housing and Works, and included deputy chairman Planning Commission, representatives from the Finance Division and the establishment and law division secretaries.

After deciding to abolish PWD, the Ministry of Housing and Works has also been directed to formulate a plan, after consultations, for the 7,000-plus PWD employees. Representatives of the employees have held regular meetings with the officials of PWD.

PM for expediting PWD dissolution process

Out of around 7,000 employees, an official of PWD on the condition of anonymity said around 3,000 are technicians who would be transferred to various federal and provincial departments while the other are regular employees who will be placed in surplus pool for further postings.

The decision to dissolve the PWD has sparked protests from the employees. The Worker Union representative, Abdul Rehman Bajwa, stated that some employees plan to challenge the decision in court. He told Business Recorder that technical staff in Balochistan has already filed a petition against the decision to wind up PWD.

Thousands of Pak-PWD employees gather outside the Pak-PWD office in protest urging the PM to root out corrupt elements from the department instead of shutting it down.

The Worker Union received assurances from the Housing Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Division that all jobs would be preserved, with employees being reassigned to vacant positions.

An official in Establishment Division on condition of anonymity said that the employees in the surplus pool will be sent to different ministries and divisions and none of them will be made redundant or retired against their desire.

Only those employees who agree will retire and all their due benefits will be paid to them, he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahbaz Sharif PWD

Comments

200 characters

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Detection of tax fraud cases: PM directs FBR to expedite efforts

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Discos’ consumers: Nepra set to hold hearing to put its stamp on revised SoT

HBFC sell-off progress reviewed: Talks held with interested business group

‘Unjust’ budget: MoC, exporters join the chorus against MoF, FBR

Power minister promises tariff relief

SCO member states’ summit: Pakistan will extend invitations to all heads

Read more stories