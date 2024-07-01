PM for expediting PWD dissolution process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite the process of dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD).

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding dissolution of Pakistan Public Works Department and its replacement in Islamabad, according to a statement issued on Sunday. The prime minister said interests of the employees should be protected during the dissolution process.

He said ongoing projects under PWD would be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments while the services of private companies of international standards would be hired for government construction and repair.

PM Shehbaz orders abolishment of Pakistan PWD

The meeting was apprised that an asset management company would be formed to manage the assets of PWD. Sharif said asset records of PWD should be fully digitized. The prime minister said Pakistan’s economic situation could not afford any more burdens of institutions that harm the country’s exchequer.