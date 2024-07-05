Violators of peace: Lists sought from DCs

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has sought lists from all districts for the banning and gagging of those who pose a threat to peace and order during Muharram.

The department has directed the deputy commissioners to send recommendations within 24 hours. The spokesman said that orders will also be issued to ban the speakers who incite sectarianism. It is further said that the Home Department has also issued detailed SOPs for Muharram processions.

He said that the processions will be allowed only on approved routes, and full security cover will be provided from head to tail. Similarly, the route of each procession will be cleared in advance by security agencies, administration and peace committee. The home department has directed that surveillance cameras be installed in all the procession routes for live coverage.

