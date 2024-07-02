PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The Third Candidate is in jail’

“Two options and both bad so what do you get?”

“Drop the ball is the expression.”

“What ball? Hockey ball, football, baseball…”

“You being facetious.”

“No, there are different kinds of balls, shaped differently and…”

“When you say two options both bad are you referring to…to…to…”

“Take your pick: surveys show the American public is not happy with the two candidates - Biden and Trump, surveys show the UK public is not happy with Sunak and Stammer……”

“These countries are constrained by their democratic structure – the possibility of a third candidate as the chief executive is not possible, but we in the Land of the Pure learned the value of a third candidate and I suggest a course on how to…”

“The Third Candidate is in jail – hey by the way there was a very serious jailbreak in Rawalkot and…”

“Indian inspired jailbreak.”

“You can’t blame India for our jailbreaks too can you!”

“Of course we can, besides I don’t think the kind of security at Rawalkot jail is comparable to the security at Adiala.”

“Fair enough, anyway going back to the ball dropping you didn’t answer what kind of ball. Could it be a cricket ball – no bounce but speed possible with a fast bowler and spin possible by a spinner…”

“Ah my friend don’t overlook the relevance of natural talent, so a fast bowler or a spin bowler has to have some natural talent, I mean training alone does not make a first-rate bowler…”

“I don’t understand what you mean?”

“Personally I do like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he is an educated man, but he is neither a fast bowler nor a spin bowler…”

“Where did that come from?”

“He is being groomed as the third candidate but see he has worked as Nawaz Sharif’s man and once you are someone’s man it is difficult to…”

“But then Nawaz Sharif himself was not seen even as a second candidate, leave alone…”

“The public’s verdict on his sell by date…”

“But he did get votes.”

“Hey when I have a cash flow problem and fall ill I disregard the sell by date of the medication…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

