AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-30

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revised revenue collection target of Rs 9.2 trillion for 2023-24, it is learnt.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs 9,285 billion till July-June 29, (2023-24) against the revised target of Rs 9,252 billion for 2023-24, amassing the assigned target for outgoing fiscal year.

March collection target too missed by FBR

The original target was set at Rs 9.4 trillion for 2023-24 which has been downward revised to Rs 9.2 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year. The target has been successfully achieved for the whole fiscal year of 2023-24, they added.

The revenue collection figures of the FBR will cross Rs 9.3 trillion by the end of current fiscal year.

FBR collection target

Comments

200 characters

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories