FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the revised revenue collection target of Rs 9.2 trillion for 2023-24, it is learnt.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs 9,285 billion till July-June 29, (2023-24) against the revised target of Rs 9,252 billion for 2023-24, amassing the assigned target for outgoing fiscal year.

The original target was set at Rs 9.4 trillion for 2023-24 which has been downward revised to Rs 9.2 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year. The target has been successfully achieved for the whole fiscal year of 2023-24, they added.

The revenue collection figures of the FBR will cross Rs 9.3 trillion by the end of current fiscal year.