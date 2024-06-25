AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Life & Style

Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta attend Paris Fashion Week

BR Life & Style Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:24pm

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the couture shows in Paris as Janhvi Kapoor walked for Rahul Mishra’s haute couture show and Sonam Kapoor attended Dior’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show this week.

Radhika Apte closed the Vaishali S Couture’s showcase, Satori.

Janhvi made her international runway debut as she was seen in an all-black ensemble as shared on Instagram. She also shared additional images of her time in Paris.

Sonam, seated next to British actress Rosamund Pike, was seen in a full Dior ensemble at the Dior show.

Vogue World brings together fashion and sport in Paris

The show was also attended by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Venus Williams.

Zinta attended Mishra’s haute couture show in Paris as a front-row guest. She wore a strapless dress from the designer’s Spring 2024 collection for the showcase with embellishments.

