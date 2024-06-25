AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Life & Style

Dior nods to sports with jersey fabrics in Paris haute couture show

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Christian Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri nodded to sports with an haute couture runway show in Paris on Monday that featured jersey fabrics worked into draped, asymmetric gowns.

Models in flat, gladiator sandals marched past colourful mosaics – towering portraits of athletes in action, drawn from artwork by American artist Faith Ringgold – and paraded flowing dresses, racer-backed tops and embroidered bodysuits.

Vogue took over the epicentre of French luxury, the Place Vendome, on Sunday with its Vogue World fashion event, a show that mixed fashion, sports and celebrity with performances from hundreds of athletes.

Vogue World brings together fashion and sport in Paris

Construction of Olympics venue sites has pushed some fashion shows to the outskirts of the French capital’s city centre, but the Dior show on Monday was held in a traditional venue – a tent in the Rodin Museum garden.

The Paris haute couture shows run to June 27, with labels including Chanel, Thom Browne, Kering-owned Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier on the schedule.

