Vogue World brings together fashion and sport in Paris

PARIS: Paris played host Sunday to an ultra-glitzy collision between fashion and sport as Vogue put on its latest branding event in the heart of the city ahead of the Olympic Games.

With magazine sales falling precipitously, the fashion bible has turned to star-studded events in a bid to keep its name relevant.

‘Vogue World: Paris’ follows similar events in New York and London, and was neatly timed in the midst of fashion week and on International Olympic Day.

US actress and singer Ashley Park poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World. Photo: AFP

Taking over Place Vendome in the heart of the city, the idea was to match each decade of fashion from the past century – since Paris last hosted the Games in 1924 – with a different sport, from gymnastics to breakdancing to fencing.

The show began with Jean Paul Gaultier putting the finishing touches to the dress of singer Aya Nakamura, while an orchestra delivered a classical take on Daft Punk’s ‘Around the World’ for the 800 guests that included Pharrell Williams, Venus Williams, Katy Perry and Bad Bunny.

The first part of the show paired cycling with 1920s fashion, including vintage Chanel dresses from the period, while Nakamura sang.

At one point, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rode horses around the square – all four wearing Hermes.

Other brands providing the clothes included Balenciaga, Balmain, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent.

“We’re here to celebrate the wonder of French fashion. So I’m just grateful for all the support from the French community and the world of fashion here in Paris,” Vogue supremo Anna Wintour told AFP before the event kicked off.