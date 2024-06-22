PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal’s reservations addressed?

“So all is well that ends well.” “You mean Bilawal’s reservations about the budget have been resolved.”

“Pledged to be resolved not resolved yet – there is a process you know, now the prime minister has to talk to Big Brother to ensure that they are filly addressed.”

“That’s redefining the term Big Brother. Anyway, you meant fully not filly, filly is a young female horse and I don’t see any young horse on the horizon these days!”

“No, actually I did say filly and not fully – Bilawal reportedly raised some serious issues his party wants resolved in Punjab where, as you and I both know, the Sharif filly is in power…”

“I think she is not that far away from half a century, and that doesn’t define a filly.”

“Back off. In politics, half a century is a young age; and this is especially so if the older generation has not yet completed their interment.”

“Interment! Really!”

“Oh, sorry, my keyboard - I meant internment.”

“Well, the filly’s internship is ongoing. The Trainer Parveen Rashid is constantly by her side except when she goes to tandoors, then daddy Sharif is with her.”

“It’s Parvez and not Parveen, change your keyboard. Besides, however much she has spent on keeping her youthful looks, the fact remains that she looks at least twenty years younger, which makes her younger than Benazir Bhutto was when she became prime minister…”

“Apples and oranges – Benazir was the prime minister and your filly is just the chief minister.”

“Which one is the orange?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Well, apples are available from July to November and the orange season is different.”

“You heard of cold storage?”

“Too expensive for the common man.”

“And you are talking common man or filly?”

“Dear me, anyway I heard that The Uncle has pledged to Bilawal that he would rein in the filly which as you and I both know will have to be routed through daddy and…”

“Well, let’s put it this way, she is extremely possessive of her power to appoint.”

“Aren’t they all!”

“Yes and rightly so, I mean budgeting for those they appoint 20 to 25 percent higher salary when the rest of the working public is reeling from high indirect and direct taxes…”

“You are relevant only at voting time, and that too not too much as results show, these guys are relevant for the rest of the term or however long the filly and daddy and uncle can stretch it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024