PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘NMN is a lady and not a malefactor’

“Hunter Biden has been found guilty on three counts…”

“The US has taken the lead there.”

“Have you forgotten Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) was also convicted and for the US to beat would require a successful appeal and…”

“Take that smoke it David Lu! You can’t take the lead in taking bold judicial judgements…”

“Two question: had NMN been in the US and the first daughter would she have been convicted and the appeal…”

“Stop these what ifs. In the Land of the Pure what if is not under consideration – it has long been replaced by when the wind changes…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I guess you have answered my second question too which is why focus on the judiciary why not on the malefactors…”

“For your information NMN is a lady and not a malefactor…”

Malefactors is not gender specific – it is gender neutral.”

“Well I would urge NMN to amend this word and issue a notification that henceforth malefactor is not a gender neutral word and if a charge is to be brought against some woman then female factor should be used and…”

“Dear, dear me.”

“I don’t see what has you in a knot. I mean it’s just a word right.”

“Even before the issuance of such a notification NMN has the tendency, backed by daddy and all the daddy’s men and women, to define where ever she is as sacrosanct property…”

“The Urdu phrase is chaadar aur chaardewari - a hotel room, in jail when she goes to meet daddy, in her…”

“Yes everywhere but one question? What about the women supporters of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Now Faceless as well?”

“Are they his blood relatives?”

“No but…”

“Are they his political heirs?”

“No but The Third Wife is in jail…”

“Right but she is neither a blood relative nor his political heir so not the same category.”

“Okay.”

