Pakistan

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

  • The committee will coordinate with Kyrgyz authorities and review all the findings and developments at Bishkek and submit its report within two weeks, says deputy PM
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 12:03pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that he had constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the mob attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan last week.

He said this in a press conference after his visit to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Dar said the inquiry committee will probe the factors and causes that led to mob attacks.

The committee will also investigate about the role of Pakistani Mission at Bishkek for facilitation of students, he revealed.

“The committee will coordinate with Kyrgyz authorities and review all the findings and developments at Bishkek and submit its report within two weeks,” the FM said.

On Tuesday, immediately after arrival in Kyrgyzstan, Dar visited the National Hospital, Bishkek to meet Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker who was injured during the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

On May 18, international students including Pakistanis were targeted by mob violence. As per the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham to make all necessary arrangements regarding the special plane to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

On May 19, the first flight carrying 180 Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan including 140 students landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with senior officials welcomed the returning students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said that transport facilities would be provided to students belonging to other cities.

