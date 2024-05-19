AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
1st flight carrying 180 Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan lands in Lahore

  • Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with senior officials welcomed the returning students
BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2024

The first flight carrying one-hundred and eighty Pakistanis from Kyrgyzstan including one hundred and forty students landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore last night, Radio Pakistan reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with senior officials welcomed the returning students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said that transport facilities would be provided to students belonging to other cities.

Pakistan protests to Kyrgyz diplomat after violence

Mohsin Naqvi said other students would also be brought back with more flights scheduled for today.

He said the safe repatriation of Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan is our priority.

The Minister inquired about the condition of the remaining Pakistani students from the returning students.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it had summoned and handed a note of protest to Kyrgyzstan’s top diplomat in the country in response to violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek.

PM Shehbaz says constantly monitoring situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital on Friday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

The attack, the police said, was prompted by foreigners - whose nationality was not immediately clear - beating up locals in the city.

“It was impressed on the Kyrgyz charge d’affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

