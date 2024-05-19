AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

NNI Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

BISHKEK: The Pakistani authorities in Bishkek said on Saturday the Kyrgyz government had confirmed that no Pakistani student died in the mob violence against international students.

“Moreover, Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control,” the Pakistan Embassy said in a statement. The embassy earlier said there were reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the Pakistani ambassador in Bishkek to provide all possible help to Pakistani students.

PM Shehbaz says constantly monitoring situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

Prime Minister Sharif contacted Pakistani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hassan Ali Zaigham over telephone and directed to provide all kind of support and assistance to the Pakistani students. He also ordered the Pakistani ambassador to visit the hostels and meet the students.

The ambassador informed the prime minister about the current situation in Bishkek and said no Pakistani was killed in the incident. He said the embassy was assisting the wounded students.

The prime minister emphasized to keep in constant touch with the parents of the students and provide them timely information.

Shehbaz Sharif Kyrgyz government Pakistani ambassador in Bishkek Hassan Ali Zaigham

Comments

200 characters

