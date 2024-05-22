AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Print 2024-05-22

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Press Release Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: Immediately after arrival in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the National Hospital, Bishkek to meet Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker who was injured during the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar was received at the hospital by Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Kyrgyz Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

The deputy prime minister inquired about the health of Shahzaib who expressed a desire to return to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz directs to make arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

At a special request by the deputy prime minister, the Kyrgyz authorities have decided to discharge him and to let him undertake further treatment in Pakistan.

He will travel to Pakistan with the deputy prime minister on the special aircraft.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also held a very productive meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar took up the issues relating to the welfare of Pakistan textile workers living in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz leader expressed readiness to find an early resolution to their visa status issues and regularise their continued stay in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two sides also agreed to initiate discussions on a government-to-government labour mobility agreement and to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

