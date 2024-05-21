AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2024

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive session on Tuesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed 123 points higher on the banking sector’s strength.

The KSE-100 witnessed some profit-taking at the start of the session, hitting an intra-day low of 74,958.10.

However, the index gained ground on a buying spree in the latter hours and closed in the green.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 75,206.77, up by 122.77 points or 0.16%.

“The benchmark index ended the day on a positive note, mainly propelled by banks contributing 267 points to the index, and sustained foreign buying,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its post-market report.

Other than commercial banks, technology & communication and automobile assembler sectors were also positive contributors, according to the brokerage house.

Meanwhile, E&Ps, fertiliser, cement, and power closed in the red, it added.

On Monday, the KSE-100 witnessed some consolidation as it snapped a 7-session rally and closed lower by 258 points.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) posted modest growth of 2.09% during the 3rd quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) said after its 109th meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $171 million in April, a fall of over 6% compared to $182 million in March 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

Power generation in the country clocked in at 8,639 GWh (11,612 MW) in April 2024, 13.7% lower as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Asian stocks drifted lower while the dollar held firm on Tuesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to gauge the timing and extent of possible interest rate cuts this year.

Another brokerage house Topline Securities in its post-market report said the KSE-100 experienced a mixed session, reaching an intraday high of 398 points and an intraday low of 125 points.

According to Topline, KEL led the volumes chart with just over 40.9 million shares traded, following the news that the power regulator has approved a seven-year plan for K-Electric.

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.39, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 462.30 million from 375.36 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs15.87 billion from Rs16.30 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 40.93 million shares, followed by Dewan Cement with 38.49 million shares, and Symmetry Group Ltd with 32.85 million shares.

Shares of 381 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 174 registered an increase, 184 recorded a fall, while 23 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

Oil falls 1% as sticky US inflation weighs on demand at the pump

Agri, industries perform: Pakistan posts 2.09% growth in Q3FY24, says NAC

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Israel shuts down Associated Press live video feed of Gaza

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read more stories