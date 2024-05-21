AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Published May 21, 2024

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 8,639 GWh (11,612 MW) in April 2024, 13.7% lower as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Back in April 2023, power generation stood at 10,010 GWh (13,903 MW).

However, on a monthly basis, power generation increased by 7.7% as compared to 8,023 GWh registered in March.

The monthly increase was attributed to improved generation from Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) (30.1%), and gas (22.6%).

However, in 10MFY24 (July to April), power generation went down by 2.4% YoY to 101,089 GWh compared to 103,592 GWh in the same period last year.

The decline was owed to lower generation from nuclear (9%) and gas (23.9%).

Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4% lower than the reference generation, said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Tuesday.

“This decline in generation is expected to result in higher capacity charges for the 4QFY24 QTA.”

Meanwhile, the total cost of generating electricity in the country decreased significantly by 10.1%, clocking in at Rs9.21KWh in April 2024 compared to Rs10.24 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The decrease in cost is attributed to the decrease in power generation cost from RLNG, which declined to Rs22.13 KWh, a fall of 7.2%, as compared to Rs23.83 KWh in SPLY.

In April, RLNG emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 25% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country.

This was closely followed by hydel, which accounted for 24% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 23.6% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind, solar and bagasse generation amounted to 3.3%, 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, of the generation mix.

