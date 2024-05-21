AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,842 Increased By 18 (0.23%)
BR30 25,326 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.39 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 21, 2024 Updated May 21, 2024 04:02pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.39, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee had also closed at 278.30, down by Re0.09.

The federal government is set to present the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday). The upcoming budget session will start on June 6 (Thursday) and the federal government will present Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly.

Globally, the US dollar was firm on Tuesday while the yen struggled on the weaker side of the 156 level, though trade was mostly range bound as investors generally stuck to their views of the expected timing and extent of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Cryptocurrencies rallied, led by a surge in ether on growing anticipation of an impending approval of spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

With little on the US economic data calendar this week to guide the direction of currency moves, focus turns to a slew of Fed speakers for clues on the US rate outlook and how soon an easing cycle could begin.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar steadied at 104.61.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses in Asia trade on Tuesday, with investors anticipating lingering US inflation and higher interest rates to depress consumer and industrial demand. Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.68%, to $83.14 a barrel by 0613 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 58 cents, or 0.73%, to $79.22 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell less than 1% on Monday as US Federal Reserve officials said they were awaiting more signs of slowing inflation before considering interest rate cuts.

interbank market Exchange rate currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Brokerage houses see headline inflation falling below 14% in May

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Funerary procession to be held for late president in Iran’s northwest

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Oil prices fall on demand fears over Fed’s rates path

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Sindh announces summer vacations from June 1

IMF projects FY25 defence budget at Rs2.152trn

Federal Budget on June 7th

Read more stories