Pakistan, Saudi Arabia partners in progress, prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are partners in progress and prosperity.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, he touched upon the strong bonds that exist between the two countries, saying there is no parallel to it.

He emphasised that both countries understand each other’s sentiments and share each other’s happiness and grief.

Alluding to the recent engagements between the two countries including the conduct of a joint investment conference, the premier said this shows the seriousness and sincerity of top Saudi leadership to enhance relations with Pakistan not only in the sphere of diplomacy but also in the field of investments, trade, culture and people to people contacts.

The Prime Minister said both countries have identified areas of cooperation both at the level of government to government and business to business. We now have a clear-cut way forward for investment in the fields of mines and minerals and renewable energy.

He said Pakistan’s delegation is in Riyadh to specifically materialize an investment portfolio in the field of solar energy.

Highlighting this as a pivotal area, he mentioned that significant announcements would be made in solar energy, along with mines and minerals.

Highlighting the potential of the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that collaborative efforts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will help enhance agri production including that of fruits, vegetables, wheat, sugarcane, and cotton.

He said Pakistan is well poised to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s experience and expertise in the field of Information Technology, expressing the confidence that cooperation in the IT sector will further integrate the two countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman saying his visionary and dynamic leadership has transformed the Kingdom in the last eight years.

He said the Crown Prince’s vision of 2030 is a role model not only for Pakistan but for many countries of the world.

In a related development, the highly-anticipated visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan has been postponed until mutually convenient dates are finalised by the two sides.

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Informed sources told Business Recorder that the visit to Pakistan was expected to take place before or after the Crown Prince’s scheduled visit to Japan, which is being held from May 20 to 23.

However, the trip has now been postponed for the “time being” and the two sides are in touch at the diplomatic level to finalise the schedule of the visit as soon as possible, the sources added without giving the reason behind the delay.