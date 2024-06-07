AIRLINK 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
Pakistan

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2024 03:43pm

Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT conducted on Friday passage exercises with Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ship SAZANAMI and Spanish Navy Ship SPS CANARIS in Indian Ocean, during Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

In a statement issued today, the Pakisan Navy said that the aim of exercises was to enhance interoperability and further strengthen mutual relations between the navies operating in the region.

“Besides conducting various maritime exercises, an opportunity was also afforded to develop understanding of each other’s Strategies, Techniques and Procedures focused on actions against illegal maritime activities in the region,” the statement added.

The press releas further said that the Pakistan Navy believes in collaborative efforts to maintain lawful order at high seas.

“The regular interaction with other Naval Forces reiterates Pakistan’s contributions in common cause of promoting regional peace and stability against threats to maritime security,” it concluded.

ISPR pakistan navy Japan Maritime Self Defence Force Spanish Navy Ship SPS CANARIS Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT

