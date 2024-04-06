PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit by a commercial airline, Radio Pakistan reported.

He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The premier will discuss issues of mutual interest during the meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the foreign office said in a statement on Friday.

The visit is PM Shehbaz’s first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February. The two are longtime allies, with the South Asian nation often turning to Riyadh for financial help during its balance of payment crises.

In addition to financial support, Pakistan has lately been trying to secure Saudi investment in industries ranging from agriculture to mines, minerals, and aviation.

Islamabad says Saudi Arabia has shown interest in acquiring government stakes in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold and copper mine, which could be a major deal for the $350-billion economy.