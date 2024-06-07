AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,227 Decreased By -635.6 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2024 12:57pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said talks are “continuing virtually” with authorities in Islamabad towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme.

Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department at IMF, stated this while addressing a press briefing on Thursday.

“We recently had staff visiting Pakistan. The staff was there May 13th through 23rd.

“We made significant progress toward reaching a staff-level agreement on a homegrown program that can be supported under a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Fund.

“Those discussions are continuing virtually,” said Kozack.

The IMF official, when queried about disclosing ministers’ assets, refrained from giving an answer.

“I do not have anything at that level of detail,” she said.

Last month, the IMF mission concluded its visit to Pakistan as it discussed Islamabad’s pursuit of a longer, larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Building on the economic stabilisation achieved through the successful completion of the 2023 Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), the IMF and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) on a comprehensive economic policy and reform programme that can be supported under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter was quoted as saying in a statement back then.

“The authorities’ reform programme aims to move Pakistan from economic stabilisation to strong, inclusive, and resilient growth,” it added.

Pakistan’s $3-billion SBA concluded in April, but authorities in Islamabad have been keen to pursue a 24th bailout with the IMF, hoping that a longer, larger EFF will put it on the path of permanence when it comes to economic stability and reform.

Many analysts believe that the IMF and Pakistan will be able to reach a staff-level agreement once the government presents the budget.

Extended Fund Facility IMF programme IMF loan IMF deal Staff Level Agreement IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA IMF staff level agreement imf mission Julie Kozack Director of the Communications Department

Comments

200 characters

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil holds ground on OPEC+ reassurances but set for third weekly loss

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Read more stories