Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Pakistan and China expressed on Friday their firm commitment to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project “from its detractors and adversaries”.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

“During the delegation-level talks, they reiterated their unwavering support for each other on core issues and also reaffirmed their continued commitment to CPEC’s high-quality development and the timely completion of all ongoing projects,” the FO spokesperson said.

The FO spokeserson added that PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unflinching resolve” to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.

She said the two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, including “strengthening institutional linkages at all tiers and in all spheres of bilateral cooperation”.

23 Memorandums of Understanding signed

Baloch also shared that the delegation-level talks were followed by an MoU signing ceremony, witnessed by both the premiers.

“23 MoUs and agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socio-economic development and others of mutual interest were signed,” she said.

The two countries signed Letters of Intent for workshops on capacity building on governance, and industrial park development; and handing over certificate for Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar and Desalination Plant in Gwadar, APP reported.