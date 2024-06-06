Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

ISLAMABAD: During the current visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to China, the promotion of business activities between the two countries were reviewed in detail and Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held meetings with CEOs of major Chinese companies.

Talking in this regard, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that as many as 500 companies from China and 100 from Pakistan took part in this Pak China business forum while 32 MoUs were signed in addition to bilateral negotiations which were held with Chinese companies and remained successful.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that this is the best opportunity for Pakistani business community. He indicated that this conference has provided best platform for both sides connectivity which will last in long term business ties.

Khan further said that apart from investment it will also be an opportunity for China for direct export to the other countries, as well.

While talking to the business entrepreneurs, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan will fully encourage Chinese companies for setting business activities there while the private sector will be given complete free hand to invest in energy, infrastructure development, farming, engineering construction and logistics sectors.

Aleem Khan further said that the participation of well-known businessmen from Pakistan in the visit to China is encouraging and in the near future in Pakistan’s sectors of hotels, tourism, culture, sports goods, textile, decoration industry and airport designing will be the main fields for offering investments.

He asserted that there is no doubt that Pakistan is full of potential and very much rich in natural resources that even today business activities can be promoted on a large scale with a suitable environment which will also drive the economy and create employment for the youth.

Federal Ministers Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal held different consultative meetings with important Chinese business groups in which bilateral proposals were discussed and plans were finalised to go ahead. It is mentionable that Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, Board of Investment and National Food Security took part with their Chinese counterparts in holding business-to-business activities.

Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan spent a busy day on the first leg of this tour where deliberations were held in detail between the two countries.

Moreover, agreements and negotiations were undertaken by holding consultative meetings with important Chinese business groups along with the Pakistani business community.

