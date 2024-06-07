AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,701 Decreased By -17 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,706 Decreased By -71.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan receives record remittances of $3.24bn in May, up over 54% YoY

  • Inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK dominate overall amount
BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 05:44pm

Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances hit a record high of $3.243 billion in May 2024, 54.2% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis when compared to $2.103 billion in May 2023, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the inflow of remittances registered an increase of 15.3% as the amount stood at $2.813 billion in April 2024, data showed.

“We believe this is due to Eid inflows and currency stability,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at brokerage house Topline Securities.

“We believe YoY growth in remittances will remain stronger in coming months in anticipation of currency stability, and led by expectations of the new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,” he added.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

During first 11 months of FY24, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $27.093 billion, an increase of 7.7% as compared to $25.146 billion remittances recorded during 11MFY23.

Breakdown

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia maintained their top spot, remitting the largest amount in May 2024 as they sent $819.3 million during the month. The amount increased by 15% MoM and 56.4% YoY.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose on a monthly basis, from $542.5 million in April to $668.5 million in May. On a yearly basis, the remittances registered an increase of 99.1%, as compared to $335.8 million reported in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom (UK) amounted to $473.2 million during May, an increase of 54.4% as compared to $306.4 million in the same month the previous year.

Remittances from the European Union (EU) surged 36.4% on a yearly basis as they amounted to $340 million in May 2024. On a monthly basis, they were up 14.1%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $359.5 million in May 2024, a YoY increase of 39.7% while jumping by 9% on a monthly basis.

Pakistan Economy SBP Pakistan’s Economy remittance current account deficit inflows Pakistani workers SBP data remittance inflows workers remittances

Comments

200 characters
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2024 05:36pm
Wow. Amazing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2024 05:39pm
If the country can learn to carefully manage this,then there won't be a need to beg.If it can save more of this and invest productively,then foreign investment should follow.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2024 05:41pm
Some of this money if saved and invested,should lead foreign investment to follow. If the country itself is not investing,foreign investment will not pour in.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2024 05:45pm
This blows away even SBP's projection of $28 billion for the year.And it is already same as all of last year.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Jun 07, 2024 05:48pm
Imagine if all the money that leaves the country into real estate elsewhere,also stays in the country thru proper revenue collection,then the country can grow the economy without boom and bust cycles.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif Jun 07, 2024 05:57pm
Very happy to see this chart going up .......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan receives record remittances of $3.24bn in May, up over 54% YoY

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Read more stories