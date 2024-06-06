AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jun, 2024 02:08pm

After decreasing in the previous session, gold prices jumped massively in Pakistan on Thursday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs243,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,333 after it registered an increase of Rs2,057, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola shed Rs400 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it accumulated $30 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

