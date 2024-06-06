AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-06

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Russians are reportedly engaged with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to discuss avenues of economic cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The issues which are under consideration are cooperation in the banking sector, which is considered important to organise mutual settlements between Russia and Pakistan, creation of correspondent accounts and branches of banks of the two countries on the territory of the two countries and connection of Pakistani banks to the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia (SPFS).

Both sides are also interested in cooperation in the field of investment and barter trade and have exchanged the lists of the free trade zones. The rules of barter trade and the scheme of such type of trading operations between Pakistan and Iran/ Pakistan and Afghanistan and the main regulatory documents in Pakistan, as well as, a list of Pakistan companies that could be interested in entering into barter deals with companies from Russia.

Russian embassy says ‘closely following’ developments

The sources said both sides are in discussions on cooperation in the field of transport including cargo transportation through the port of Karachi. They are discussing cooperation on the creation and development of the International Transport of the “Quetta-Taftan” railway section within the framework of the “North- South” International Transport Corridor.

“Possibility for entering of port of Gwadar for Russian ships and organisation of direct flights between Russia and Pakistan is also on the cards,” the sources continued.

Both sides, sources said, are also considering preparation of the comprehensive plan for the development of the gas industry in Pakistan (general gas plan for Pakistan) and on a list of projects in the field of modernisation of energy generating capacities and an opportunity for Russian companies to participate in them and also about the Working Group on energy cooperation.

“Construction of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and possible organisation of swap gas supplies from Russian is also under discussion between both countries,” the sources further added.

On industrial cooperation, the sources said, the interest of the Pakistani Side in the participation of Russian companies in the modernisation of transport infrastructure, heavy and light industry facilities, as well as, the creation of new enterprises.

Regarding expanding the supply of fertilisers, both sides have discussed Pakistan’s need for fertilisers, their types and the required amount and expansion of trade turnover in the field of mutual supplies of medicines and medical devices. Expansion of trade turnover in the field of mutual supplies of medicines and medical devices has also been considered. Both sides are also considering expanding the turnover of agriculture products, the list of investment projects of the agro-industrial complex of Pakistan on the bilateral agreement on pesticides and on the Pakistani corporate farming program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Russia SIFC SPFS

Comments

200 characters

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Pakistan keen to access Chinese capital markets: Aurangzeb

Mobilising finance via PPPs: ADB approves $250m policy-based loan

AGP office distances itself from ‘award in favour of SHPL’

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

NA budget session begins today

$130 per metric ton customs value fixed on Pink Rock Salt’s export

Read more stories