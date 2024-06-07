AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
DGKC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.31%)
FCCL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.33%)
FFBL 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
HBL 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.79%)
HUBC 140.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
OGDC 123.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PPL 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SEARL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (6.29%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.03%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,688 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.39%)
BR30 24,675 Decreased By -103 (-0.42%)
KSE100 73,760 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 23,628 Decreased By -63.3 (-0.27%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 03:25pm
An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel. Photo: Reuters
An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: With no sign of progress in mediators’ efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli forces pounded Rafah from the air and ground overnight as tanks tried to advance further west, residents said.

Fierce gun battles between Israeli troops and Hamas-led Palestinian fighters were also taking place.

Residents said tanks that have taken control along the borderline with Egypt made several raids towards the west and the center of the southern city, wounding several residents who had been trapped inside their homes and were taken by surprise.

Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank: Palestinian authorities

“I think the occupation forces are trying to reach the beach area of Rafah, the raids and the bombing overnight were tactical, they entered under heavy fire before they retreated,” said one Palestinian man.

“It was one of the worst nights, some people were wounded inside their homes, before being evacuated this morning,” he told Reuters via a chat app.

Israeli forces have also operated inside the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on the ground, while it kept two other camps and a city nearby under heavy bombardment from planes and tanks, killing and wounding several Palestinians, medics said.

The armed wings of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and smaller other groups reported their fighters carried out attacks against invading Israeli forces in several areas in central and southern the enclave.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States, have stepped up efforts to reach a ceasefire deal, that will halt hostilities and see the release of Israeli hostages and a number of Palestinians jailed by Israel, but sources close to the talks said there were no signs of a breakthrough.

Israel warns of ‘serious consequences’ for ties with countries recognising Palestinian state

Since a brief week-long truce in November, all attempts to arrange a ceasefire have failed, with Hamas insisting on its demand for a permanent end to the conflict.

“We have shown all the flexibility needed to reach a deal but the Israeli occupation continues to refuse any commitment to end the aggression and pull its forces from the Gaza Strip,” a Hamas official told Reuters.

“The occupation and the Americans are to blame for the absence of a deal so far because they don’t want this war on our people to end,” he said.

Hamas precipitated the war by attacking Israeli territory last Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

About half the hostages were freed in the November truce.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza has killed more than 36,000 people, according to health officials in the territory, who say thousands more dead are feared buried under the rubble.

US and Israeli officials have told Reuters about half of Hamas’s forces have been killed in the conflict.

Hamas does not disclose fatalities among its fighters and some officials say Israel exaggerated the figures. Israel’s own military death toll is almost 300.

MENA Gaza Israeli security forces Israel Hamas war Rafah crossing Gaza war Rafah border crossing Israeli tanks Gaza genocide Gaza city of Rafah Rafah strike Gaza school

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

Read more stories