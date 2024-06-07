AIRLINK 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 39.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.55%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.36%)
FCCL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
HBL 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.87%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PPL 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.28%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SEARL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (6.29%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.03%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,688 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.39%)
BR30 24,675 Decreased By -103 (-0.42%)
KSE100 73,760 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 23,628 Decreased By -63.3 (-0.27%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.20 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 04:02pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.20, a gain of Re0.19, against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.39 after a loss of Re0.09.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and longer International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

On Thursday, the IMF said talks are “continuing virtually” with authorities in Islamabad towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to an eight-week low on Friday, ahead of a crucial US jobs report that should provide clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The euro held on to overnight gains after the European Central Bank reduced rates in a well-telegraphed move, but offered few hints about future easing as lingering inflation clouds the outlook.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against the euro and five other major rivals, was little changed at 104.13 early in the Asian day, not far from this week’s low of 103.99, the first time it had broken below 104 since April 9.

For the week, the index was on track for a 0.5% slide following a run of weaker macro data that put two quarter-point Fed rate cuts back on the table for this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Friday as OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia indicated readiness to pause or reverse oil output increases, but crude was still headed for its third straight weekly loss on demand concerns.

Crude fell this week on OPEC+’s Sunday decision to phase out some oil output cuts from October and as rising US inventories spurred concern about demand and despite a rally on Thursday helped by the Saudi and Russian comments.

Brent crude futures were down 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.76 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2% to $75.68 as of 0824 GMT.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

Read more stories