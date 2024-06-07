AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-07

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected another key revenue measure of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to raise the withholding tax rate from 0.6 to 0.9 percent on cash withdrawals from banks in the budget (2024-25).

The proposed measure is estimated to generate additional revenue of Rs20 billion in 2024-25.

The taxation of pensions was also turned down by the prime minister. So far, the prime minister has already rejected two major budgetary proposals of the FBR to raise the standard rate of sales tax from 18 to 19 percent and impose18 percent sales tax on petroleum products or “carbon tax” on POL products.

Non-filers: FBR proposes WHT raise on cash withdrawal from banks

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has proposed one percent increase in sales tax rate from 18 to 19 percent to generate an additional revenue of Rs40-50 billion in 2024-25.

The prime minister has rejected the proposal due to its immediate inflationary impact on the general public.

The second proposal to impose 18 percent sales tax on POL products has also been turned down by the prime minister as it is also inflationary having an immediate impact on the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks Taxes FBR Sales Tax GST POL products WHT PM Shehbaz Sharif Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 WHT on cash withdrawals

Comments

200 characters

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories