Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of Eid on June 16

The crescent moon of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 in the kingdom will fall on Sunday, June 16, the Saudi authorities announced on Thursday.

With this announcement, June 7 will be the first day of Zil Hajj, marking the start of Hajj pilgrimage, while Arafat Day will fall on Saturday, June 15.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will sit on Friday to see the the Zil Hajj moon. If sighted on Friday, the first day of Eid in Pakistan will be on Monday, June 17, 2024.