AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of Eid on June 16

BR Web Desk Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 10:55pm

The crescent moon of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and the first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 in the kingdom will fall on Sunday, June 16, the Saudi authorities announced on Thursday.

With this announcement, June 7 will be the first day of Zil Hajj, marking the start of Hajj pilgrimage, while Arafat Day will fall on Saturday, June 15.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will sit on Friday to see the the Zil Hajj moon. If sighted on Friday, the first day of Eid in Pakistan will be on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Saudi Arabia Zil Hajj Zil Hajj moon Eid in Saudi Arabia Eid ul Adha 2024

Comments

200 characters

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, first day of Eid on June 16

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan post 160-run target for USA

Supreme Court reserves verdict on NAB amendments plea

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $16mn, now stand at $9.1bn

ECB starts cutting rates even as inflation fight continues

Selling continues as KSE-100 loses another 357 points to close below 74,000

Govt establishes cabinet committee to oversee implementation of SIFC recommendations

Read more stories