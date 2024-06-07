AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-07

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday issued an updated list of 222 locally-manufactured goods for the purpose of allowing concessions from customs duties and sales tax, etc, on imports. The FBR has issued the revised list on Thursday in line with the Customs General Order (CGO) 4 of2022.

The list contains locally-manufactured goods including chemical composition of some grades of case hardening steel and chemical composition assortment to ascertain case hardening steels.

According to the FBR, the goods detailed in the appended list are manufactured locally. This list is compiled and updated by the Engineering Development Board in consultation with stakeholders. Henceforth, the appended list of locally manufactured goods is applicable for reference purposes to all the exemptions/conces-sionary notifications/regimes.

FBR enhances RD on import of mushrooms, truffles

The Collectors of Customs and the staff responsible for allowing concessions under different notifications/orders have been advised to follow this list for the purposes of allowing concessions from customs duties and sales tax, etc.

The information, if any, along with evidence regarding the local-manufacture of goods, not indicated in the list, may be forwarded to the FBR forthwith so that the list of locally-manufactured goods/items is updated in consultation with the Engineering Development Board.

The Collectors are, however, authorized to allow release of goods/items indicated in the list of locally manufactured goods/items against bank guarantee for a period of three months if the importer produces a certificate issued by the renowned local manufacturers of the disputed items from Engineering Development Board stating that the imported item is not being manufactured locally and the importer shall produce a clarification from the FBR to this effect within the above stated period of three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports Taxes customs FBR Sales Tax goods customs duties

Comments

200 characters

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories