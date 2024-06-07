KSE-100 recovers ground after fall of over 2,000 points amid rumours of ‘anti-growth’ budget measures

The benchmark KSE-100 Index suffered its biggest fall in months, plunging below the 72,000 level with a decrease of over 2,000 points in the early minutes of trading on Friday as investors offloaded shares over rumours of high taxes being imposed on the capital markets in the upcoming budget.

The index had already been under pressure this week, losing ground in every session, but Friday’s selling spree was an outright ‘dump approach’ that was triggered by rumours of higher taxes and anti-growth proposals in the upcoming budget that is set to be announced on June 12.

The market recovered slightly with the index clawing back over 72,000, but was still down over 600 points.

At the mid-session interval, the KSE-100 was at 73,227.37, a decrease of 635.56 points or 0.86%. It hit an intra-day low of 71,781.96 earlier in the session.

Experts said concerns regarding proposals in the upcoming budget 2024-2025 drove the selling spree.

“A proposed increase in the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and dividend tax in the upcoming budget is driving this trend,” said Sana Tawfik, head of research at brokerage house Arif Habib Limited.

“There are also talks of imposition of GST or increasing PDL on petroleum products,” she added.

The analyst, however, was of the opinion that the expected decline in the key policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would turn fortunes around.

“We expect policy rate to decline by 200bps.

“A global reversal of policy rate has been initiated, with the ECB and Bank of Canada announcing rate cut. This will support the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision.”

Regardless of the expectation, across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed among key sectors on Friday.

Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MEBL, PPL, OGDC, PSO, SNGPL, and SSGC traded in the red.

