BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 10, 2024
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2024

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Downside risks for Pakistan remain exceptionally high, says IMF

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

Read here for details.

  • IMF delineates steps to curb gas circular debt

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Read here fore details.

  • Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read here for details.

