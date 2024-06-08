Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of Pakistani rice

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development for bilateral trade, the Kenyan government has authorised the release of 1,300 containers of Pakistani rice that had been delayed at the Port of Mombasa.

This resolution follows the proactive intervention by Pakistan Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and highlights the strengthened economic ties between the two nations.

In a formal communication addressed to Hon. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry, the Commerce minister underscored the importance of timely handling of the rice consignment.

The letter highlighted the delay caused by issues in the Red Sea, which diverted the cargo, resulting in logistical setbacks.

According to Commerce Ministry, intervention was aimed at mitigating the substantial losses faced by Pakistani exporters due to the delay.

The Commerce minister’s appeal was rooted in the longstanding trade relationship between Pakistan and Kenya, with Pakistan being one of the largest buyers of Kenyan tea and a major supplier of rice to Kenya.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Kenya and Trade & Investment Officer, in Nairobi met with all government stakeholders and continuously followed it up and insisted on the immediate action on Pakistan Commerce minister’s request.

Responding swiftly to the Commerce minister’s letter, the Kenyan government issued a special gazette notice on May 31, 2024.

The Kenyan government had not only released 1300 containers at zero rating but also Pakistani rice got zero rated access to Kenya till November 30, 2024.

The notice outlined the duty-free importation of 34,414.5 metric tons of Grade 1 white milled rice, provided it meets Kenyan food safety standards and is accompanied by a Certificate of Conformity from the Kenyan Bureau of Standards.

