NEC constituted

ISLAMABAD: The president on Friday constituted the National Economic Council (NEC) with prime minister in the chair.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division read that in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution, the president has constituted the NEC.

The NEC would be headed by the prime minister, whereas, chief ministers of the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan would be its members. Besides, four members nominated by the prime minister and four nominated by the chief ministers would also be the members of the NEC.

Ministry to submit ‘NPF’ to NEC for approval

Four members nominated by the prime minister are Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif, Minister for Defence, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Ahsan lqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Four members nominated by the respective chief ministers under clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution are Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senior Minister for Planning and Development, Environ-ment Protection and Climate Change; Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife; Chief Minister’s Special Initiatives, Punjab, Government of the Punjab, Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Irrigation, government of Sindh, Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan.

By special invitation, Ahad Iqbal Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary EAD, Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division can participate in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024