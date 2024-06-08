AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-08

NEC constituted

Zaheer Abbasi Published June 8, 2024 Updated June 8, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: The president on Friday constituted the National Economic Council (NEC) with prime minister in the chair.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division read that in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution, the president has constituted the NEC.

The NEC would be headed by the prime minister, whereas, chief ministers of the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan would be its members. Besides, four members nominated by the prime minister and four nominated by the chief ministers would also be the members of the NEC.

Ministry to submit ‘NPF’ to NEC for approval

Four members nominated by the prime minister are Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif, Minister for Defence, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Ahsan lqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Four members nominated by the respective chief ministers under clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution are Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senior Minister for Planning and Development, Environ-ment Protection and Climate Change; Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife; Chief Minister’s Special Initiatives, Punjab, Government of the Punjab, Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Irrigation, government of Sindh, Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan.

By special invitation, Ahad Iqbal Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary EAD, Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division can participate in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar National Economic Council EAD cabinet division Planning Commission President of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Chief Ministers Deputy Prime Minister

Comments

200 characters

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories