Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jun, 2024 02:20pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices witnessed a massive fall in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs239,400 after a single-day decline of Rs3,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,247 after it registered a decrease of Rs3,086, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,292 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lowered by $70 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates reduced by Rs50 to clock in at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

