AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior Minister meets UN Secretary-General, offers support for counterterrorism unit

  • António Guterres expresses his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jun, 2024 05:16pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York and discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The UN Secretary-General and the Interior Minister also discussed the establishment of a unit of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Force.

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

Referring to the sacrifices retendered by Pakistan in the war on terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi offered Pakistan’s support for the unit, according to Radio Pakistan.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion.

It was agreed to increase the number of Pakistani personnel in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Peace, stability in Balochistan: Cabinet asks Naqvi to hold talks with key stakeholders

Due to the personal efforts of the interior minister, the stalled process of deployment of Pakistani police officers in UN peace missions will be revived after many years.

128 Pakistani police officers will soon be able to go to the UN and get deployed.

Pakistan armed forces Mohsin Naqvi Pakistan and UNSC

Comments

200 characters

Interior Minister meets UN Secretary-General, offers support for counterterrorism unit

Categorisation of commercial SOEs: PM irked by delay in submission of summaries

NEC constituted

New York prepares for ‘high-voltage’ India-Pakistan cricket match

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

Rahul Gandhi nominated as leader of India’s opposition

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of Pakistani rice

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Read more stories