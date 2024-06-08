Interior Minister meets UN Secretary-General, offers support for counterterrorism unit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York and discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The UN Secretary-General and the Interior Minister also discussed the establishment of a unit of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Force.

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

Referring to the sacrifices retendered by Pakistan in the war on terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi offered Pakistan’s support for the unit, according to Radio Pakistan.

The UN Secretary-General expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion.

It was agreed to increase the number of Pakistani personnel in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Peace, stability in Balochistan: Cabinet asks Naqvi to hold talks with key stakeholders

Due to the personal efforts of the interior minister, the stalled process of deployment of Pakistani police officers in UN peace missions will be revived after many years.

128 Pakistani police officers will soon be able to go to the UN and get deployed.