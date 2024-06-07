Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on June 17

Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee declared the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in a press conference after the committee meeting ended at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office, Karachi.

Parallel meetings were also held by Ruet-e-Hilal committees in all provincial capitals.

On Thursday, the Saudi authorities announced the sighting of the crescent moon of Zil Hajj in the kingdom. The first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, June 16.