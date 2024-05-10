Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has sought support from Chinese authorities for the early completion of two hydropower projects.

The development comes during Iqbal’s meeting with Zhang Jianghua, Chairman National Energy Administration of China, at the Diaoyutai Guest House, read a statement released by the planning ministry on Thursday.

Iqbal, who is in Beijing to prepare for the next round of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, said, “The green corridor, announced by Vice Premier He Lifeng during his visit to Pakistan, is an important pillar of second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

The minister said his government intends to revive the original momentum of projects and remains committed to the high-quality development of CPEC.

“Energy projects, under CPEC phase-I, contributed to overcoming power outages in Pakistan,” he said.

The federal minister said the government intends to diversify the energy mix during the next phase of CPEC towards clean and renewable energy.

“Government intends to reform the energy sector to be efficient and affordable to provide electricity to consumers and businesses at cheaper rates by cutting line losses and power theft.”

As per the statement, the minister also briefed the Chinese delegation on the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to enhance the safety and security of Chinese nationals on several projects in Pakistan.

Both sides also discussed diversifying the energy mix for the production of electricity in the country.

“In that context, the Minister for Planning sought Chinese continued cooperation for the early implementation of the Azad Pattan and Kohala hydropower projects,” read the statement.

Emphasising the importance of the work of CPEC’s Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), which is the highest-level decision-making body, both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Joint Working Group meeting on Energy (JEWG) at an early date.