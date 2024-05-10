AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2024

After a few lacklustre sessions, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a buying spree on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 closed above 73,000 for the first time in history.

The KSE-100 started the session on a positive note, hitting an intra-day high of 73,449.37. Some selling was also seen during the day but the bulls largely dominated the market till session-end.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 73,085.50, up by 427.45 points or 0.59%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors, led by cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs, with index-heavy stocks including LUCK, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, and SSGC settling in the green.

Experts attributed the buying to improved economic indicators, as Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and remittances improved.

Moreover, the market also anticipates a cut in the policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on June 10 amid a decline in the inflation rate.

On Thursday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index closed marginally higher in a range-bound trading session to settle at 72,658.05, up by 56.24 points or 0.08%.

In its weekly report, brokerage house Topline Securities said the KSE 100 gained 1.65% on WoW basis.

“This positivity in market can be attributed to news that after arrival of key Saudi delegation this week, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is expected to arrive within days to seal investment deals,” it said.

The reports of expectations of an IMF mission visiting Pakistan this month to discuss a new programme also increased investor interest in the market, according to the brokerage house.

In a key development, the inflows of workers’ remittances increased by 27.9% on year-on-year basis to $2.8 billion during April 2024.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $23.8 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 3.5% during the first 10 months of FY24 compared to the same period last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

Globally, Chinese stocks fell on Friday, as geopolitical concerns dented investor sentiment following a trade restriction list issued by the Biden administration and potential new China tariffs, while Hong Kong shares tracked regional markets higher.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that China was considering a proposal to exempt individual investors from paying dividend taxes on Hong Kong stocks bought via Stock Connect, also lifting Hong Kong shares.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index advanced 0.65%, while Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.26%.

Meanwhile, The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during trading in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.12, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to Rs741.2 million from Rs675 million a session ago.

The value of shares increased to Rs25.27 billion from Rs24.05 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 85.72 million shares, followed by Hum Network with 51.46 million shares, and Pak Elektron with 33.64 million shares.

Shares of 381 companies were traded on Friday, of which 217 registered an increase, 132 recorded a fall, while 32 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories