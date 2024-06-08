Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

Qatar has lauded the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the maritime security of the region, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Forces and Commander of the Qatari Emiri Navy made the statement during his meeting with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff.

The Naval Chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime peace and stability through participation in Maritime Security Patrol and Combined Maritime Forces.

During the meetings, defence relations, bilateral maritime cooperation, matters of mutual interest, and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief also visited Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy, Umm Al Houl Naval Base, and Qatari Emiri Navy ships.

On the occasion, he was given a briefing about the capabilities of the Qatari Navy.