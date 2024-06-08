AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Qatar lauds Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security

  • In a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Forces, Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlights efforts for regional maritime peace and stability
BR Web Desk Published 08 Jun, 2024 04:52pm

Qatar has lauded the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the maritime security of the region, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Forces and Commander of the Qatari Emiri Navy made the statement during his meeting with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff.

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

The Naval Chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime peace and stability through participation in Maritime Security Patrol and Combined Maritime Forces.

During the meetings, defence relations, bilateral maritime cooperation, matters of mutual interest, and regional maritime security were discussed.

Military awards conferred upon Pak Navy officers

The Naval Chief also visited Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy, Umm Al Houl Naval Base, and Qatari Emiri Navy ships.

On the occasion, he was given a briefing about the capabilities of the Qatari Navy.

