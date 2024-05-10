AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

  • Bonds will be utilised to finance sustainable development projects, finance minister says
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan plans to issue domestic green Sukuk bonds by December 2024.

The bonds will be utilised to finance sustainable development projects, Aurangzeb was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Finance Division on Friday.

The statement was issued after the finance minister delivered a keynote speech via the online platform at the UK-Pakistan Green Investment Forum, organised by the British High Commission in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb says pension reforms on the cards as govt intends to curtail expenditure

As per the statement, Aurangzeb outlined Pakistan’s plans to utilise innovative financing instruments to raise international climate finance.

While acknowledging the significant funding gap in adaptation, resilience, and mitigation projects, Aurangzeb also stressed the importance of bridging this divide.

Furthermore, the finance minister also acknowledged the need for a better portfolio of green investment projects.

He emphasised Pakistan’s reliance on the private sector for support and highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance investor confidence in bankable green opportunities.

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb elaborated on the significant improvements in various macroeconomic indicators over the past 10 months, including improvement in inflation, GDP growth in the agricultural sector, increased foreign exchange reserves, upward trend in stock market and the projected reduction of the current account deficit.

The senator also “communicated the successful completion of the 9-month-long Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and expressed the intent to engage with the IMF for a medium-term fund-supported program which demonstrates Pakistan’s resolve to pursue sustained economic growth and stabilization”.

The federal minister reiterated Islamabad’s determination to make the business environment more conducive for international investors.

In his address, the finance minister also emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting green investment opportunities.

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

Aurangzeb highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change, despite its low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. In his address, the minister cited a recent World Bank study, estimating potential annual GDP losses of up to 1% due to climate-related risks.

Pakistan Economy Finance Division IMF programme Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF loan IMF deal IMF loan programme IMF and Pakistan IMF bailout programme Pakistan and IMF green sukuk green sukuk bonds UK Pakistan Green Investment Forum

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories