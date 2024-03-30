Elahi seeks home-made food, TV

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is in hospital, has sought the facility of home-cooked food and television set in his room in hospital.

Elahi, imprisoned in Adiala Jail, now admitted at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment of his injuries he received in jail, a few days ago.

Family sources said Elahi had pain in his ribs last night too while the doctors said the patient is being examined continuously and may be kept under treatment for a few more days.

