SIFC gives go-ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given the green-light to establish Pakistan’s largest IT Park in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, covering an expansive area of 3.3 acres, state-run APP reported on Monday.

The development comes after the Capital Development Authority Board earlier this month decided to construct the IT park in Islamabad.

According to details, negotiations are already underway with key stakeholders such as Pakistan Software Export Board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to ensure the successful execution of the IT Park project.

The project, operating under a public-private partnership framework, is poised to become a nucleus of technological advancement, boasting a comprehensive array of facilities aimed at fostering creativity and entrepreneurship.

Among its features will be a state-of-the-art research center, a well-stocked library, software houses, conference rooms, dedicated work spaces for freelancers and startups and an exhibition area for showcasing cutting-edge IT products.

Approximately 6.000 freelancers are slated to benefit from access to top-notch facilities, empowering them to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic landscape through the provision of e-services.

The construction of this IT hub will be financed through collaboration with private IT companies, which will also lease office spaces within the premises.