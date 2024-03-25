AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Technology

SIFC gives go-ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 06:33pm

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given the green-light to establish Pakistan’s largest IT Park in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, covering an expansive area of 3.3 acres, state-run APP reported on Monday.

The development comes after the Capital Development Authority Board earlier this month decided to construct the IT park in Islamabad.

According to details, negotiations are already underway with key stakeholders such as Pakistan Software Export Board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to ensure the successful execution of the IT Park project.

The project, operating under a public-private partnership framework, is poised to become a nucleus of technological advancement, boasting a comprehensive array of facilities aimed at fostering creativity and entrepreneurship.

PM inaugurates ‘Aerospace Science & Technology Park’

Among its features will be a state-of-the-art research center, a well-stocked library, software houses, conference rooms, dedicated work spaces for freelancers and startups and an exhibition area for showcasing cutting-edge IT products.

Approximately 6.000 freelancers are slated to benefit from access to top-notch facilities, empowering them to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic landscape through the provision of e-services.

The construction of this IT hub will be financed through collaboration with private IT companies, which will also lease office spaces within the premises.

Az_Iz Mar 25, 2024 05:38pm
It will be a good project, if it comes to fruition. More such projects are needed.
Az_Iz Mar 25, 2024 05:41pm
If projects like this come to fruition, that is better than govt setting $15 billion IT exports target.Every new govt starts throwing numbers around for IT,Textile and overall exports, all the time.
