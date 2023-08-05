BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Pakistan

PM inaugurates ‘Aerospace Science & Technology Park’

APP Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) established with the collaboration among the government, international companies and private sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Air Force for initiating the project, which augured well for activities related to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chief Executive Officer of NASTP Air Commodore Dr Liaquatullah, in his briefing, told the participants that the PAF had achieved numerous successes in the field of aerospace technology.

He said the institution had established research and development centers for the capacity building of new generation.

“This is a project of national and strategic importance and will provide ecosystems, besides providing multifaceted benefits.”

He said the project, which had been completed in record time, would prove to be a milestone for the country’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.

He said the Pakistan Air Force was pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve self-reliance.

The project comprised three campuses with the first one housing private sector companies, second one featuring cyber, AI and IT companies, and the third one was meant for aircraft, space, sensors and Expo center, he added.

Dr Liaquatullah said all of the NASTP had been declared a special zone and would enjoy several key benefits including subsidies, tax/customs duty exemptions, besides acting as platform with great networking opportunities.

The Air Chief had already directed to launch the second phase to establish the facilities at city and university levels, he added.

